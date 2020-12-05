Short-form video app TikTok and the Trump administration had not come to terms over sale of the company's US operations as a deadline loomed, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Committee on Foreign Investment had given TikTok parent ByteDance, based in China, until midnight to come up with an acceptable deal to put TikTok's American assets into US hands.

Talks between TikTok and government negotiators will continue even after the deadline passes, and people in the US will still be able to use the popular smartphone app for sharing video snippets, the source said.

TikTok and the US Treasury, which oversees the committee on foreign investment, declined to comment.

Influencers sue Trump

The US had already backed off enforcing a ban on TikTok, in compliance with a court order in favour of the Chinese-owned social media sensation.

The White House claims TikTok has links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese government.

It says its servers where user information is stored are located in the United States and Singapore.

A US federal judge in late October issued an injunction temporarily blocking an executive order by Trump aimed at banning TikTok, throwing up a legal roadblock.