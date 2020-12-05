A resolution of the Gulf diplomatic crisis is in sight, with all nations involved "on board", Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said, adding a final agreement is expected soon to end Qatar's blockade.

"We are in full coordination with our partners in this process and the prospects that we see are very positive towards a final agreement," he told AFP news agency on Saturday.

"The eventual resolution will involve all parties concerned."

On Friday, rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia, along with neutral Oman and Kuwait, expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached to the Gulf row that has seen Riyadh and its allies boycott Doha for over three years.

Qatar said that some progress has been achieved to resolve the Gulf crisis, but cautioned the crisis will not be immediately resolved.

"We have achieved certain progress at a certain point of time more than a year ago, and then things have slowed," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said on Friday at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

"Right now, there are some movements that we hope will put an end (to) this crisis," he said, without giving details.

Kuwait and the US, who are mediating in the dispute expressed optimism that ongoing talks over the crisis have been "fruitful."

Oman, Turkey, and Iran also hailed diplomatic measures to end years-long boycott of Doha by the Arab quartet.

No comment from Bahrain, Egypt, UAE yet

The Saudi acknowledgment appeared to signal something was changing.