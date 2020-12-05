Thousands have protested in France to denounce police violence and President Emmanuel Macron's security policy plans which the demonstrators say would crimp civil liberties.

In capital Paris, violence erupted on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend with demonstrators clashing with police, set alight vehicles, and smashing shop windows.

The police fired back volleys of tear gas.

Windows of a supermarket, property agency and bank were broken while several cars burst into flames along Avenue Gambetta as demonstrators marched towards the central Place de la Republique, AFP news agency said.

Objects were also thrown at police who responded by using tear gas, in a repeat of the violent scenes from the protests last weekend against the security law that would restrict publishing pictures of the faces of police.

'Limitation of freedoms'

In a U-turn earlier this week, Macron's ruling party said it would rewrite part of a draft security bill that would curb rights to circulate images of police officers after it provoked a strong backlash among the public and the political left.

The protesters marched through the French capital under the close watch of riot police, waving banners that read "France, land of police rights" and "Withdrawal of the security law".

"We're heading towards an increasingly significant limitation of freedoms. There is no justification," said Paris resident Karine Shebabo