Scores of protesters have been arrested and dozens of police officers injured during the violent demonstrations against a controversial security bill and police brutality in France.

Police arrested 95 people during protests and 67 officers were injured during the demonstrations, Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said on Sunday.

In Paris, the site of the worst violence, 48 police officers or gendarmes were injured during Saturday's violent street clashes.

A firefighter was also injured in the capital after being hit by a projectile, a police source said.

Paris police held 25 people, including two minors, said the prosecutors' office.

Major headache for Macron

It was the second straight weekend France has seen demonstrations against ongoing violence by police and new legislation forbidding disseminating images of police taken while on duty.

The security bill is currently going through the French Parliament.

The weekly nationwide protests are becoming a major headache for President Emmanuel Macron's government, with tensions intensified by the beating of a Black music producer by police last month.