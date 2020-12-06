POLITICS
3 MIN READ
China awaits probe's return to Earth with Moon rocks
Chinese mission that landed on Moon has transferred rocks to an orbiter which is due to land in northern grasslands in Inner Mongolia region in mid-December.
China awaits probe's return to Earth with Moon rocks
The manoeuvre was part of the ambitious Chang'e-5 mission, named after a mythical Chinese Moon goddess, to bring back the first lunar samples in four decades. [Simulated image] / AP
By Deniz Uyar
December 6, 2020

A Chinese probe that landed on the Moon has transferred rocks to an orbiter in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the space agency has announced.

The ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the Moon at 5:42 am on Sunday (2142 GMT Saturday), state media reported, citing the China National Space Administration. 

A container with 2 kilogrammes (4.4 pounds) of rocks was transferred to the orbiter 30 minutes later.

A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in China’s northern grasslands in the Inner Mongolia region in mid-December. They will be the first fresh samples of the lunar surface obtained by scientists since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 probe in 1976.

READ MORE:China's lunar probe successfully lands on moon in historic mission

International competition

RECOMMENDED

The manoeuvre was part of the ambitious Chang'e-5 mission, named after a mythical Chinese Moon goddess, to bring back the first lunar samples in four decades.

The upper stage of the Chang'e lander blasted off Friday from the lunar surface. If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and the former Soviet Union to bring Moon rocks to Earth.

The CNSA released a photo taken by the orbiter showing the ascent stage rocket approaching for a rendezvous.

China is looking to catch up with the United States and Russia after taking decades to match their achievements and has poured billions into its military-run space programme.

Its space agency said previously that "before liftoff, the Chinese flag was raised on the Moon's surface".

Scientists hope the samples from Chang'e-5 will help them learn more about the Moon's origins and volcanic activity on its surface.

READ MORE: Japan's capsule returns to Earth with asteroid samples

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Justice Department investigating Ilhan Omar — Trump
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
New world order: How Trump is rewriting the rulebook that built the West
US aircraft carrier enters Middle East as Iran and Hezbollah warn against potential attack
Trump sends border czar to Minnesota as Republican calls grow for deeper probe into ICE killings
US, South Korea move toward nuclear-powered submarine cooperation as Seoul expands nuclear energy
Xi calls India a ‘friend and partner,’ seeks stable ties
US calls for Haiti’s transitional council to dissolve by February 7
JD Vance set to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia next month, says Trump
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump formally rolls out 'Board of Peace' at Davos forum
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds
Newsom likens Trump to a T. rex, remarking, 'You either mate with him, or he devours you'
Delcy Rodriguez to visit US, a first for Venezuelan leader in 25 years — report