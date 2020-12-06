A prominent Saudi prince has harshly criticised Israel at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel's foreign minister, calling Israel a "Western colonising" power that demolishes Palestinian homes and assassinates people at will.

The fiery remarks by Prince Turki al Faisal at the Manama Dialogue on Sunday showed the challenges any further deals between Arab states and Israel face in the absence of an independent Palestinian state.

His comments appeared to catch Israel's foreign minister off guard, particularly as Israelis receive warm welcomes from officials in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates following agreements to normalise ties.

Left unresolved by those deals, however, is the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Palestinians view those pacts as a stab in the back from their fellow Arabs and a betrayal of their cause.

Prince Turki opened his remarks by contrasting what he described as Israel's perception of being "peace-loving upholders of high moral principles" versus what he described as a far-darker Palestinian reality of living under a "Western colonising" power.

Israel has "incarcerated (Palestinians) in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations, young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice," Prince Turki said.

"They are demolishing homes as they wish and they assassinate whomever they want," he said.

Israel's nuclear weapons criticised

The prince also criticised Israel's undeclared arsenal of nuclear weapons and the Israeli government's "unleashing of political minions and their media outlets from other countries to denigrate and demonise Saudi Arabia."

The prince reiterated the kingdom's official position that the solution lies in implementing the Arab Peace Initiative, a 2002 Saudi-sponsored deal that offers Israel full ties with all Arab states in return for Palestinian statehood on territory Israel captured in 1967.

"You cannot treat an open wound with palliatives and pain killers. The Abraham Accords can only succeed if the Arab Peace Initiative is revived," he said.

He accused Israel of depicting itself as a "small, existentially threatened country, surrounded by bloodthirsty killers who want to eradicate her from existence."

"And yet they profess that they want to be friends with Saudi Arabia," he said, outlining a history of the forcible eviction of Palestinians and destroyed villages.

Israeli reaction

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who spoke immediately after Prince Turki, said: "I would like to express my regret on the comments of the Saudi representative."