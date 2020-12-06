Police have arrested around 100 people in the Greece capital Athens at banned marches to mark the 12th anniversary of the police killing of a teenager, authorities said.

Scores of students, trade unionists, and leading politicians on the left on Sunday defied a ban on gatherings of more than four people that had been imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They were paying tribute to 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos on the 12th anniversary of his shooting death at the hands of police in the Exarchia district of the Greek capital.

The annual march has frequently been marred by violence in the past.

Violent history of protests

On Sunday, city centre metro stations were shut and police deployed heavily in the Exarchia district as surveillance drones flew overhead.

Police broke up a similar demonstration in front of the Greek parliament on Friday.