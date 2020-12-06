England's tour of South Africa is in the balance after the two countries' cricket boards announced that Monday's planned second one-day international in Cape Town will not take place.

The announcement on Sunday followed the abandoning of the first match in a three-match series on Sunday after two of the touring party returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a joint statement that the decision had been taken while they "await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups".

"Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series," the statement added.

The possible cancellation of the remaining matches will have serious implications for cash-strapped Cricket South Africa who were due to earn a reported $4.2 million (3.46 million euros) for the television rights.

CSA said the England players and management underwent an additional round of tests on Saturday evening after two members of staff at their hotel tested positive for the virus.

The staff were tested after it emerged that the unnamed South African player had tested positive despite reportedly not having left his team's "bubble".

Former England captain Mike Atherton, now a commentator and journalist, had said he feared the entire series could be under threat after Sunday's match was cancelled.

Atherton said the new positive cases had "ramped up" the concern that the England camp already felt after the opening match was postponed.

"Certainly this match is off and I would be pessimistic about the other games," said Atherton.

Breach in bio-secure bubble

Three Twenty20 internationals were played before the latest scare.