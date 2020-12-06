US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19 after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results.

The 76-year-old Giuliani is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has been spearheading Trump's floundering effort to overturn his November 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits. Both Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud.

State and federal officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale.

READ MORE:Midwestern hotspots push US Covid-19 death toll near 190,000