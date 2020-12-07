WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gun attack leaves five south Yemen separatists dead
Dawn attack on the Security Belt separatist force near Lawdar city blamed on suspected Al Qaeda gunmen.
Gun attack leaves five south Yemen separatists dead
This file image shows fighters loyal to Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) pictured in the southern Abyan province. June 24, 2020. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 7, 2020

Suspected Al Qaeda gunmen have killed five south Yemen separatists in Abyan province, in the terror group's biggest attack in the region for months.

The five members of the Security Belt separatist force, which is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), were killed at dawn on the outskirts of Lawdar city, a secessionist security official said on Monday.

"It was gunmen believed to be from Al Qaeda who launched the attack and managed to escape," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A medic in Lawdar confirmed the death toll, while Al Qaeda has yet to issue any statements on the attack.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has thrived in the chaos of Yemen's civil war between an internationally recognised government that is supported by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels.

READ MORE: Divide and rule: How the UAE is wreaking havoc in war-torn Yemen

Biggest attack in southern Yemen

RECOMMENDED

The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group's most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its leaders for the past two decades.

Monday's attack was the biggest in southern Yemen since August, when Al Qaeda killed a dentist in Al Bayda accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants and later that month blew up the medical centre in which he worked.

Security Belt forces played a decisive role in fighting against Al Qaeda and the Daesh group, which were forced to withdraw from southern urban centres.

The separatist STC wants the south to secede from the rest of the country, even while it is allied with the central government in a fight against their common foe, the Houthis, in the war.

The government and rebels have been locked in a five-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands — triggering what the UN terms the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE: Funding shortage cuts aid to four million in Yemen – UN

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nearly 1.2M Russian and 600,000 Ukrainian troops killed, wounded, or missing — study
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Will Australia investigate Israel’s president for genocide, or roll out the red carpet?
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
UK media accuses China of hacking Downing Street phones for several years