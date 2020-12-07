Suspected Al Qaeda gunmen have killed five south Yemen separatists in Abyan province, in the terror group's biggest attack in the region for months.

The five members of the Security Belt separatist force, which is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), were killed at dawn on the outskirts of Lawdar city, a secessionist security official said on Monday.

"It was gunmen believed to be from Al Qaeda who launched the attack and managed to escape," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A medic in Lawdar confirmed the death toll, while Al Qaeda has yet to issue any statements on the attack.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has thrived in the chaos of Yemen's civil war between an internationally recognised government that is supported by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels.

Biggest attack in southern Yemen