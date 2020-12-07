Hong Kong authorities have arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorised protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. Such ceremonies are often used as a way for students to express political views.

Some protesters had called for Hong Kong's independence, and held up signs that read “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times,” which are considered to have secessionist notions and are outlawed under the city’s national security law.

Two district councillors arrested

Police said they arrested eight people for an unauthorised protest and inciting secession, but did not specify who they were.

"We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

Arthur Yeung, a graduate from the university who also ran in the city’s district council elections last year, is suspected to be among those arrested.

A post on Yeung’s Facebook page said he was arrested at his home on Monday morning.