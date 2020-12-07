Stained glass artwork, a tradition that is centuries old in Turkey, is on the edge of a precipice. Serdar Arslan, however, is trying to keep the art alive.

In Turkey's Mugla province, Arslan, 56, has embarked on a journey to transfer his skills to future generations. He learned the craft from his father and has built upon it with further education.

In central Mugla, in Mentese municipality’s Seyh neighbourhood, Arslan started learning his craft as a child and has been performing it with the same enthusiasm for 38 years. His colourful glass creations attract a lot of attention.

Every day with the first rays of light, he enters his store, a world of glimmering hope, and transfers his figures of imagination onto glass.

While Arslan tries to make a living with the works he produces, he also tries to keep alive the art of stained glass passed on from his elders.

Arslan tells Turkish wire service, Anadolu Agency, that his work, as colourful as it is arduous, requires a lot of patience. While studying at Trakya University Fine Arts Faculty Department of Painting –in Edirne–, he says he frequently visited Istanbul, about a three hour drive away, to improve his skills alongside stained glass masters there.

After returning to his hometown, Arslan continued with his father’s profession, stained glass making. “Mosques, historical buildings and new hotels in touristic municipalities ask me for decorative works. I also work on the entrances to homes, decorations on jewelers’ showcases and wall panels,” he says.