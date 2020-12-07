While science and rational thinking have become dominant themes across the modern world, warlike human nature and global security concerns across all faiths and backgrounds are progressing at a faster pace, new data suggests.

According to a Swedish peace institute, the world’s arms manufacturing sector last year saw an 8.5 percent increase, reaching $361 billion in sales compared to 2018. The institute’s analysis is based on data gathered from the world's top 25 arms sales companies.

Some of the information, that has been prepared by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), says that China, which remained isolated for several centuries until gradually opening up to the world in the 1950s onwards, has become the second biggest exporter of arms in the world. It now exceeds some powerful European nations and Russia, with a share of 16 percent among top 25 companies.

The US, the world’s biggest democracy, is still by far the top arms manufacturer across the globe, “accounting for 61 per cent of the combined arms sales of the top 25”, the report stated

China has surpassed some major European countries like the UK, France and Russia, the successor state to the former communist Soviet Union, which was in tight competition with the US in the arms races during the Cold War.

Among the top 25 arms companies that were reviewed, China is represented by four companies, garnering sales of $56.7 billion in 2019, while Russia has two firms with a net of $13.9 billion in the same year.

The US beats all others with combined sales of $221.2 billion last year.

The rise of Chinese arms

Experts think that China’s share of the global arms sector could be much higher than various research groups like the SIPRI estimate, because the authoritarian regime of the communist party-led country makes exact figures of sales in missile manufacturing and shipbuilding inaccessible.

“Those with access to additional data likely see even greater [People’s Republic of China] arms-sales activity,” said Andrew Erickson, a professor at the China Maritime Studies Institute at the US Naval War College.

“After all, China already enjoys the world’s second-largest defence spending by any measure and is pursuing rapid military development and expansion of influence,” the professor added.