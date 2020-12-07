After more than four decades of war, the signs of Afghanistan's exit from an exhausting political deadlock became visible as the Taliban and Afghan government huddled together under a common roof, also known as the intra-Afghan talks, on September 12, 2020.

Months have rolled by since then and nothing in any way substantial has come out of the talks thus far. The soaring hopes and publicity around the negotiations are fading away in light of the terror attacks that have since engulfed the nation, while the operational delays in holding the next round of dialogues are only making the domestic and international audience question the sincerity of the parties involved in the process.

The glacial slow speed has accentuated the apprehensions and fears that the historic US-led Afghan peace initiative is heading towards a total breakdown. To rescue the talks, the international community recently extended its support to the peace process in Geneva on a range of conditions which include a comprehensive ceasefire and thorough enforcement of the rule of law in the country.

With the two parties unable to find a common ground and unwilling to concede extra space to each other, the spiralling violence has even spread to the country's relatively peaceful provinces such as Bamyan. At the same time, the Afghan government, led by President Ashraf Ghani, appears to be interested in biding time as the US makes a transition from a Trump to a post-Trump foreign policy paradigm. However, it is unlikely that the new administration under President-elect Joe Biden will radically depart from the existing American plans for a drawdown. At best, the pace and contours of the withdrawal may look less tentative. That being said, one cannot rule out the possibility of an impulsive pull-out of American forces by the outgoing US President Donald Trump before he leaves office in January 2021. He has, after all, sanctioned the closure of as many as 10 American bases across Afghanistan in the last year and seeks to recall 2500 American troops by January 15.

If the world, including Afghanistan, is on the edge because of the outgoing American President, the Taliban is apprehensive about the incoming Biden-led administration for two reasons. On the one hand, there is the Afghan government which has been trying to convince President-elect Biden to repudiate the Doha Agreement of February 2020 as the basis of the ongoing talks. On the other, there are increasing murmurs against a “hasty” withdrawal, including a strongly-worded memo by former US Defence Secretary, Mark Esper, conveying “unanimous recommendations of the chain of command that the US not drawdown its troop presence in Afghanistan any further until further conditions were met”. These reasons are only expected to make the Taliban feel anxious about the fate of the peace process in which it has so far called the shots.

Biden’s interest appears to to be about maintaining only a small, counter-terrorism presence in Afghanistan, and therefore nothing much is expected to change. That said, the Taliban is willing to leave little to chance. In a statement put out on its website, the group made clear that the “withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan…was in the best interest of both our peoples and nations”. They have even gone on to claim that the procedural issues regarding the peace talks were sorted out with the government’s negotiators on November 15 itself but that the President of Afghanistan has allegedly been dragging his feet on the matter.