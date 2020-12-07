Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the government is determined to make the country a centre for domestic and international investors by offering low-risk, high-confidence and satisfactory earnings.

"In the upcoming period, we will further improve the investment environment with additional reforms in this area," Erdogan told a virtually held International Investors' Association (YASED) summit.

He said the government has launched inclusive new reforms in law, democracy and economy in this regard.

"Our country will be able to reach its 2023 targets with the support of our 83 million citizens," he said, adding that they are open to constructive criticism and innovative ideas.

Noting the strong economic growth rate achieved in Q3, he said, this is a testament to the country's successful recovery period from the pandemic.

The president added that the Turkish economy is growing successfully, unlike other countries that are experiencing a recession.

"We are one of the few countries that increased their investments at a time when direct investments decreased all over the world. In 2018, when global direct investments declined by 12 percent, direct investments in our country increased by 17.3 percent and exceeded $13 billion," he said.

READ MORE:Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions, democracy

Foreign investment