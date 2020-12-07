Monday, December 7, 2020

Italy reports 528 deaths, 13,720 new cases

Italy has reported 528 coronavirus-related deaths against 564, the Health Ministry said, and 13,720 new infections, down from 18,887 the day before with the fall in cases reflecting the usual drop in the number of swabs conducted on Sundays.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 60,606 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.74 million cases to date.

There were 111,217 swabs carried out in the past day, down from a previous 163,550, the ministry said.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 stood at 30,524 on Monday, up 133 from the day before.

There were 144 new admissions to intensive care units, while the number of intensive care patients decreased by 72 to 3,382, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

Italy's interior minister tests positive

Meanwhile, Italy's Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic, local news reports said.

Lamorgese submitted to a routine test after which she attended a meeting of government ministers, Italian media reported, citing government sources.

France still far above goal of 5,000 cases per day – official

France is still far from reducing its number of new Covid-19 cases per day to 5,000, and the risk of a strong rebound of the pandemic remains high, the health ministry's top official said.

"For the last few days, the level of infections has stopped falling," Jerome Salomon told a press conference.

Two government sources told Reuters that France may have to delay unwinding some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions next week after signs that the downward trend in new infections had flattened out.

Turkey reports record 203 new deaths in 24 hours

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths have risen to a record 203 in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed, bringing the country's total death toll to 15,103 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turkey also recorded 32,137 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

Turkey was on lockdown over the weekend to combat the recent surge in daily deaths and new infections.

UNICEF seeks $2.5B for Mideast children

The UN children's agency has appealed for $2.5 billion in new funds for 39 million children in the Middle East and North Africa impacted by war, poverty, and the coronavirus pandemic.

"The region is home to the highest number of children in need in the world," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"This is largely due to man-made crises including armed conflicts, poverty, and economic stagnation."

He said the latest appeal "aims to reach children with critical humanitarian assistance and continue responding to the massive needs emerging as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Children are most in need in war-torn Yemen, in and outside conflict-wracked Syria, and in Sudan, UNICEF said in a statement.

Canada to get Pfizer vaccine by end of this year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada will get up to 250,000 doses of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech before the end of December.

The vaccine is expected to be approved by Health Canada as soon as Thursday.

Trudeau had come under criticism from opposition parties for saying Canadians won’t be among the first to get a vaccine against Covid-19 because the first doses will likely go to citizens of the countries they are made in. Canada doesn’t have mass vaccine-production facilities.

Trudeau said Canada has contracts with six other vaccine makers as well.

Pakistan in talks with China, Russia to get vaccines

Pakistani health authorities are negotiating with China and Russia, among others, to procure coronavirus vaccines, an official said.

“We are in talks with China, Russia and some other countries for procurement of the [Covid-19] vaccine after narrowing down our priority list,” Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the prime minister on health, told Anadolu Agency.

The vaccine, he said, would be available in Pakistan sometime between January and March next year, and administered to health workers and senior citizens in the first phase.

While Russia has started the distribution of its Sputnik V Covid-19 shot nationwide, China is testing its vaccines in many countries, and supply deals are being signed.

NYC again reopens schools citing low virus rates

It's back to school again for some New York City schoolchildren, weeks after the schools were closed to in-person learning because of rising Covid-19 infections.

The city's public school system, which shut down in-person learning last month, brought back preschool students and children in kindergarten through fifth grade whose parents chose a mix of in-school and remote learning.

“We’ve proven that we can do it safely, and parents want that for their children,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told cable news station NY1 in a call-in interview.

Special education students in all grades who have particularly complex needs will be welcomed back starting on Thursday.

Middle school and high school will remain all remote at least until after the holiday break, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

Hamas receives virus test kits

Hamas has received nearly 20,000 coronavirus test kits from the World Health Organization, after warning it could no longer perform testing in Gaza due to a shortage.

The Health Ministry of the Hamas administration, which runs the Palestinian enclave, initially said on Monday the only laboratory in the territory able to analyse Covid-19 test samples had ceased its work "due to a lack of equipment" and called for urgent action.

In a later statement, the ministry said it had received 19,500 kits from the WHO, allowing testing to restart. But the newly arrived batch "is only enough for eight days," it added.

Senior Hamas official and former health minister Bassem Naim said authorities usually carry out "between 2,500 and 3,000 tests per day, at a cost of between $75,000 and $100,000."

Indonesia receives over a million Chinese vaccine doses

Indonesia has received 1.2 million doses of a vaccine made by China's Sinovac, officials said, as the world's fourth most populous nation struggles to get soaring case rates under control.

The doses arrived in Jakarta late Sunday on a flight from Beijing, with another 1.8 million expected to be sent again next month.

Although Chinese regulators have yet to clear any of country's vaccines for mass distribution, they have approved some advanced candidates for emergency use.

Germany says vaccinations to start in early January

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has said he expects vaccinations to start in Germany “in the very first days” of the new year.

The trained doctor says he’s prepared to help vaccinate people himself.

European Union authorities are expected to make a decision by December 29 on approving the first vaccine for use. Germany is getting special vaccination centres ready.

Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told the Bild newspaper late Sunday that he will tell medical authorities he’s prepared to help.

He said “that won’t work at every hour of the day or night as chief of staff, but at the weekend I’m prepared to join in.”

He said that he and Merkel will get vaccinated “when it’s our turn.”

Russia reports 28,142 new cases, 456 deaths

Russia has confirmed 28,142 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,279 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,488,912 since the pandemic began.