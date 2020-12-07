More than four years after helping set Britain’s course out of the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is headed to EU headquarters to try to finish the job.

With less than a month until the UK’s economic rupture with the European Union and talks on a new trade deal at a standstill on three crucial issues, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed Monday to meet in person “in the coming days” to see whether they can find common ground.

Brussels is dangerous territory for Brexit-backing British leaders. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, came time and again to negotiate a Brexit deal, only to see it repeatedly rejected by her own Parliament, ending her top-level career. Johnson will be hoping for a quick in-and-out that leaves his reputation intact and his country on course for a free trade deal with its biggest economic partner.

Johnson and von der Leyen spoke by phone Monday for the second time in 48 hours, as their negotiators were stuck in gridlocked trade talks. They said after the call that that “significant differences” remained on three key issues – fishing rights, fair-competition rules and the governance of future disputes – and “the conditions for finalising an agreement are not there.”

The two leaders said in a joint statement they planned to discuss the remaining differences "in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days."

Despite the continuing impasse, plans for a top-level meeting will be seen as a sign there is still a chance of a deal, though No. 10 Downing St. said the situation was “tricky” and failure a distinct possibility.

No timing was given for the face-to-face meeting. Leaders of the 27 EU nations are due to hold a two-day summit in Brussels starting Thursday.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had no news of a breakthrough when be briefed ambassadors of the 27 member states early Monday on the chances of a deal with London before the December 31 deadline.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Barnier’s message was “very downbeat.”

Penny Mordaunt, a junior minister for Brexit planning, told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the “level playing field” – competition rules that Britain must agree to to gain access to the EU market – was the most difficult unresolved issue.

Officials on both sides said there were also major differences over the legal oversight of any trade deal and European boats’ access to UK waters.