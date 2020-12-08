Turkey is offering significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilisation in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction centre for investments.

Turkey will resolutely implement reforms that will make the future predictable for investors, the country's treasury and finance minister Lutfi Elvan told the International Investment Forum on Tuesday.

The five-day virtual forum, which began on Monday, was organised by the International Investors Association.

Turkey has well developed production, as well as research and development (R&D) infrastructure and the Turkish industry is able to manufacture almost every product, Elvan noted.

"In the manufacturing industry, we have a supplier infrastructure that works flawlessly and can quickly adapt to changing conditions," he underlined.

In Turkey, with its dynamic start-up atmosphere is getting stronger every day, especially in the fintech, biotechnology, and game industries, he stressed.

The diversity of logistical facilities, incentives, and especially dynamic and qualified workforce raise profits and productivity of all entrepreneurs who invest in Turkey, he added.

He also said the economy administration focused on macroeconomic, financial, and price sustainability.

"We will solve every problem in a transparent, accountable, rational, and predictable manner under the market economy rules," he highlighted, adding: "We are very determined to fight against inflation, and the Central Bank has all kinds of instrument independence."

Touching on the pandemic conditions, he said global supply chains have been changing with several multinational companies seeing disadvantages of depending on a single supplier in this process.

"In the coming period, new production locations will probably appear, and Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven," he stressed.