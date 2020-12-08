Agriculture Ministry of France says a highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming France's first farm outbreak of the virus this year.

The outbreak was first reported on Monday but at the time it was unclear what strain of the virus it was.

Bird flu has been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds.

READ MORE: Dutch to cull 200,000 chickens after second case of bird flu detected

CIFOG director Marie-Pierre Pe said the latest case was discovered on Friday at a farm of about 6,000 ducks due to be force-fed, a technique used to make foie gras, in the town of Benesse-Maremne, near the city of Biarritz and the Spanish border.