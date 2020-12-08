Turkish musician Bilal Goregen wants to play the darbuka for US President-elect Joe Biden and congratulate him on his win.

"I would like to congratulate Biden and play the darbuka for him. Biden is very democratic. I love him very much," the visually-impaired Goregen told Turkish wire service Anadolu Agency.

"Democracy, freedom, equality [...] are, in fact, values that every human being should defend. So I congratulate Joe Biden as someone who defends these values."

A video of Goregen recently went viral on social media showing him performing the popular Finnish song 'Ievan Polkka’ on the darbuka, a goblet-shaped single-headed hand drum, while sitting on a park bench.

‘Ievan Polkka’ is a song made famous by Finnish band Loitima that was formed in Helsinki in 1989 to introduce Finnish music to the world. Goregen sang the song with his unique darbuka style in a public area and made a video recording. Then he added a cat GIF to it and uploaded that version to YouTube, and history was made.

The funny video, which features a ginger cat "vibing," or rhythmically bobbing its head to the song, became a viral meme.

Goregen shared the cat version of the video on his YouTube channel on Nov. 1 and it received millions of likes within a month (close to 19.5 million as of time of publication).

Parodies of his video were also shared by millions of people around the world.

Biden supporters later added a dancing Donald Trump to the video after Trump lost the November 3, 2020 presidential election, and Goregen became world-renowned amid the tense US polls. Goregen became a world famous celebrity thanks to his cover of Ievan Polkka and its edits.