Turkey wants to improve ties with the European Union on the basis of full membership, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, adding that problems between them could only be solved if the bloc acted with common sense at a summit this week and beyond.

Turkey has also called on the European Union to become an "honest mediator" in its standoff with the bloc's member Greece over undersea resources, two days before an EU summit.

EU foreign ministers said on Monday that Turkey had failed to help resolve a dispute with EU members Greece and Greek Cyprus over natural gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, but they left any decision on retaliatory sanctions for an EU summit on Thursday.

Calls for sanctions

Turkey is at odds with Greece over territory believed to be rich in gas in the eastern Mediterranean.