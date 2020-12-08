When it comes to Kashmir, the Muslim-majority Himalayan region, where India has battled a popular uprising for decades, even fake news can have wide reverberations.

Over the weekend, Pakistan’s foreign ministry had to issue an official denial to address a ‘news report’ that has been doing the rounds in the mainstream Indian media.

“Pakistan completely rejects concoctions based on “fake news”, in a section of the Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” it said in a statement.

Both Pakistan and India have control over parts of Kashmir and they see the other as an occupying force.

Since Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year condemned New Delhi’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s nominal autonomy, Indian media outlets have targeted the Turkish leader relentlessly.

The latest episode unfolded after a Greek news website, Pentapostagma, published an unsubstantiated article that made an absurd assertion that Syrian mercenaries were being paid $2,000 to travel and fight in Kashmir.

The ‘news’ that first needed to be translated into English quickly inflamed passions in the nuclear-armed neighbours and archrivals.

News organisations such as India Today and India.com, which went full-throttle in October over an imaginary civil war in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi, were quick to draw far-fetched assumptions about Ankara’s military involvement in the region.

“India’s propaganda is rubbish and a crude attempt to undercut Turkey’s political and diplomatic support for Kashmiris struggling against Indian oppression and tyranny. It won’t happen,” said Sardar Masood Khan, the President of the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

The Greek article made a conspiratorial connection between Kashmir’s homegrown militancy and the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey has steadfastly backed its long-time ally Azerbaijan, a fellow Turkic country. Ankara supported Baku diplomatically and militarily especially with its drones which turned the tide in Azerbaijan’s favour.

During the 44-day war, a few reports alleged that Turkey-backed Syrian militias were fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied the allegations.

But Pentapostgama made the wild assertion that since these Syrian fighters now have the experience of fighting in the Karabakh mountains, they can easily be transferred to Kashmir’s Himalayan terrain.