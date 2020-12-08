All eyes are on what sort of choices Joe Biden will make to build the "most diverse cabinet” in US history.

Biden has already officially announced 10 of his 24 cabinet positions, which includes five women and five men.

Despite showing his willingness to uphold his campaign promise, the president-elect has lately come under fire. His critics argue that his appointments indicate he's more inclined towards embracing the status quo by keeping the centre-right lobbyists happy. This would eventually influence the final shape of his cabinet.

According to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal, Biden's transition team is already crowded with "at least 40 lobbyists or former lobbyists'' who espouse the views of corporate centrists. Seeing the stranglehold of such figures tightening over Biden, progressives have begun to resist, asking the next American President to steer clear of interest groups and align his administration according to his reformist campaign pledges.

A Business Insider political analyst warned that if Biden excluded progressives and preferred to maintain the status quo, it would be "a gift to the next right-wing pseudo-populist grifter that could emerge in four years."

To woo the left-leaning American public during the presidential campaign, Biden was loud and clear in his promise that he will build "the single most diverse Cabinet based on race, colour, based on gender that’s ever existed in the United States of America”.

In a move that might dispel the fear his critics have aired thus far, on December 7, he reportedly picked Lloyd Austin and Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Defense and Health and Human Services Secretary, respectively.

According toUS media outlets, retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin will be Secretary of Defense, should his appointment be approved by the Senate.

The 67-year-old general, who retired in 2016, will be the first Black leader of the Pentagon. Austin has accepted Biden's offer, according to a person familiar with the process.

One of the people who confirmed the pick said Austin’s selection was about choosing the best possible candidate, but acknowledged that pressure had built to name one of colour and that Austin’s stock had risen in recent days.

The Californian Attorney General Xavier Becerra is his selection for health secretary.