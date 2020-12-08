An investigation has found that journalists in Mexico are increasingly falling prey to Israel spyware that is being used by the state apparatus, even falling into the hands of some of the country’s most dangerous drug cartels.

The investigation, known as Cartel Project, an initiative coordinated by Forbidden Stories, found that leading Mexican journalist, Jorge Carrasco, has become the latest victim of such Israeli spyware.

NSO Group, is an Israeli based spyware firm synonymous with selling sofware around the world, sometimes to authoritarian countries. NSO has been accused of, among other things, selling the hacking tool to places like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who have used it to spy on regime opponents.

Over the last decade, Mexico has become a lucrative market for technology companies wishing to sell hacking software - the NSO Group is just one of more than 25 private security companies selling this software to Mexico.

When the high profile Mexican journalist Carrasco received a text message to his phone, little did he know that when he clicked the embedded link, the software sucked out the phone’s data including text messages.

The results are part of an investigation also conducted by Amnesty International’s team of digital security specialists in collaboration with Forbidden Stories.

According to the findings, the invisible software “also enables the microphone and camera to be activated remotely—a formidable threat for a journalist.”

“The message that we recovered was likely part of an ongoing campaign that was happening in Mexico throughout that particular period of time,” said Claudio Guarnieri of Amnesty Security Lab to Forbidden Stories.

The finding dates back to 2016, however, the analysis was only recently carried out.

“The targeting was not only extensive, but it was often done in a fairly reckless way with alarming and upsetting messages used to try to speed the malware targets into clicking,” said one of the experts.