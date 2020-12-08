Britain and the European Union have announced a pact to regulate complex arrangements for Northern Ireland after Brexit, as both sides readied for a face-to-face showdown to try to salvage a wider trade deal.

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched the deal over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers, announced an "agreement in principle on all issues, in particular with regard to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland."

Johnson is set to meet EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to see if they can find the breakthrough that has eluded their trade negotiators for months, ahead of Britain's exit from the European single market in just over three weeks.

Neither side sounded particularly hopeful, although the pact on Northern Ireland offered some grounds for optimism hope that each side is capable of compromise on key issues.

Germany Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth issued a statement saying nothing new has come forth from negotiations and it "remains totally uncertain whether Britain and EU can reach a trade deal."

"I am always hopeful, but I have to be honest with you, the situation at the moment is tricky," Johnson said, touring a hospital in London for Britain's historic rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.

"Our friends have to understand the UK has left the EU to exercise democratic control. We are a long way apart still," he said.

"It is looking very difficult at the moment. We will do our level best. I would say to everybody there's great options ahead for our country."

Trade talks

After the negotiating teams' latest session in Brussels that stretched from the weekend into the early hours of Monday, Johnson held a phone call with von der Leyen and secured an invitation to head over in person.

In a joint statement, they noted yawning gaps still on three big issues: ensuring fair cross-Channel competition after Brexit, arbitration of a future deal, and fisheries.

The 27 EU leaders are due to meet in person at a summit on Thursday, so time is short, but Downing Street said details of Johnson's trip were still being ironed out.

It confirmed, however, that there were no plans for Johnson to meet French President Emmanuel Macron or German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier and UK counterpart David Frost were holding another session of contacts on Tuesday in Brussels, to review progress and draw up a report for their leaders.

After briefing EU ministers, Barnier tweeted, "Full unity. We will never sacrifice our future for the present. Access to our market comes with conditions."

"There is no substantial progress, as before there are fundamental disagreements: level playing field, governance and fisheries," Roth said after Barnier's briefing.