Ethiopia has admitted that the country's forces fired on a UN team, claiming they ignored instructions and drove through government checkpoints in the northern region of Tigray.

Ethiopia's security forces shot at and detained United Nations staffers as they tried to reach part of the embattled Tigray region, a senior official said on Tuesday, and he blamed the UN staffers for trying to reach areas where “they were not supposed to go.”

The shooting occurred amid soaring frustration among humanitarians as desperately needed aid is still not freely reaching the Tigray region.

The senior official, Redwan Hussein, told reporters that the UN employees “broke” two checkpoints and were trying to go through a third when they were fired upon.

He said the staffers have since been released.

READ MORE:UN urges civilian protection as Ethiopia warns of ‘no mercy’ in assault

UN's immediate response

The United Nations is "engaging at the highest level" with Ethiopia's government over "alarming reports" that a UN team was shot at in the country's war-hit Tigray region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"These are alarming reports and we are engaging at the highest level with the federal government to express our concern and avoid any such incidents in the future," said Dujarric, adding that Secretary General Antonio Guterres had spoken with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday.

Food, medicines and other aid for some 6 million people, some 1 million of them now displaced, are in the balance. Food for the 96,000 Eritrean refugees ran out days ago.

Abiy's office said on Monday it was working with the UN and others to extend humanitarian assistance “with a well-coordinated framework led by the federal government.”

The UN, however, has stressed the importance of a humanitarian approach that is neutral and unfettered.

Even after Abiy declared victory on November 28 in what he called a “law enforcement operation” against a Tigray government he now considers illegitimate, fighting has continued in parts of the region, further complicating access for aid.

READ MORE: Ethiopia accused of blocking access to Sudan for those fleeing Tigray

Concerns over humanitarian assistance

Impatience has risen as humanitarian officials say they still don’t have access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region more than a week after Ethiopia’s government and the United Nations signed a deal to allow in desperately needed food and other aid.