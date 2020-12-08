Tuesday, December 8, 2020

WHO says immune barrier from vaccines 'still far off'

A World Health Organization official has said that only public health measures, not vaccines, can prevent a new surge of cases as the first vaccines are administered in Britain.

"Vaccines are a great tool, they will be very helpful, but the effect of the vaccine in providing some kind of immune barrier is still far off," said Dr Margaret Harris in response to a question at a Geneva briefing about whether the vaccines would come in time to prevent a third wave of cases in Europe.

"The things that must be done to prevent an increase, an uptick, a surge or whatever you want to call it are the public health measures," she added.

Pakistan's vaccine drive needs antidote to conspiracy theories

Helping to lead a mass trial for a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan, a country where anti-vax sentiment can turn lethal and conspiracy theories are endemic, Dr Mohsin Ali has heard all kind of questions from anxious, prospective volunteers. “Is this going to take away my reproductive ability? Is this going to kill me? Is there any 5G chip in this? And, is there a conspiracy to control people en masse?" he said, recounting the sometimes bizarre doubts clouding people's minds.

The hospital is one of a number in Pakistan where phase III trials are underway for Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics' Ad5-nCoV candidate.

The government last week announced it had begun the vaccine procurement process, though it has not said whether it will purchase CanSino's candidate or an alternative.

Worryingly, a Gallup Pakistan poll conducted last month showed 37 percent of Pakistanis would not get a vaccine once one becomes available.

Iceland to cautiously ease some restrictions

Iceland said it would relax some measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus after seeing a slight fall in new infections.

Public pools and cinemas will be allowed to open at reduced capacity, while shops may allow in up to 100 people, depending on the size of the shop, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Iceland has an infection incidence of 46.1 per 100,000 on a two-week average. Only 28 people have died with the virus in Iceland, out of 5,506 infections in total.

A limit on public gatherings of 10 people will continue to be in effect, with some exceptions, the government said.

The easing measures will take effect on December 10 and remain in force until January 12.

Trump campaign attorney Ellis has contracted coronavirus

Jenna Ellis, an attorney helping lead President Donald Trump's legal challenges to the results of the US presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Ellis has been working side-by-side with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani trying to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election victory and last week sat next to Giuliani, who also has contracted Covid-19, during a Michigan state legislature hearing on the election where few people wore masks.

Axios was first to report on Ellis' diagnosis.

Mexico to launch Covid-19 vaccinations this month

Mexico plans to vaccinate its people at the end of the third week of December, starting with health workers, the government announced.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the vaccines will be “universal and free” and also voluntary and he hopes the full population will be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Officials said that starting in February, those over 60 will receive vaccinations, followed by those over 50 in April and over 40 in May. They urged people with risk factors to get vaccinated first.

The government already has contracted for 34.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 250,000 of those are expected to arrive by December 17.

Mexico has reported 1.18 million confirmed infections with the new coronavirus and at least 110,074 deaths, though both are acknowledged to be undercounts.

Studies suggest AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective

New results on a possible vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70 percent effective, but questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55, a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.

Still, experts say the vaccine seems likely to be approved, despite some confusion in the results and lower levels of protection than what some other vaccine candidates have shown.

The medical journal Lancet published partial results from tests of the vaccine in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa, safety results on 23,745 participants and protection levels on 11,636.

They’re hard to interpret because a mistake led some participants to get a half dose followed by a full one rather than two full doses as intended.

J&J readies 500M vaccine doses for poor countries

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson said it plans to provide 500 million doses of its vaccine for poor countries once results of clinical trials are announced by the end of January.

It plans to sell the vaccine at cost price and will provide the doses to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the group's scientific director Paul Stoffels told a virtual round table in Geneva.

The vaccine is currently undergoing final-stage clinical trials involving 60,000 participants at more than 200 locations in the US and other countries. Results are expected in late January.

Proposed new Swiss restrictions not aimed at skiing

New restrictions under consideration by the Swiss government to tackle the worsening situation do not extend to outdoor sports, including skiing, Health Minister Alain Berset said.

The government has already announced a raft of measures designed to restrict the virus's spread in ski areas, including capacity limits on transport, but plans to keep the slopes open unlike neighbours France, Italy and Germany.

Turkey's daily deaths at record high 211

Turkey's daily deaths rose to a record 211 in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed, bringing the country's total death toll to 15,314.

Turkey also recorded 33,198 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases but has reported all cases since November 25.

Turkey ranks fourth globally in the highest number of daily cases, behind the United States, India and Brazil — all countries with much larger populations.

The government has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to combat the sharp rise in deaths and infections.

Italy reports 634 deaths, 14,842 new cases

Italy reported 634 coronavirus-related deaths against 528 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,842 from 13,720.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 61,240 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.757 million cases to date.

There were 149,232 swabs carried out in the past day, up from a previous 111,217, the ministry said.

Patients in hospital stood at 30,081, down 443 from the day before.

There were 192 new admissions to intensive care units, while the number of intensive care patients decreased by 37 to 3,345, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

British grandma is first in Britain to get vaccinated

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother is the first person in Britain to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine outside of a trial following its rapid clinical approval.

An early riser, Keenan received the jab at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.

Britain began rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.

Japan sends military nurses to Hokkaido

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi has ordered the country's Self Defence Forces to send nurses to a city in northern Hokkaido prefecture that was hit hard by the pandemic, media said.

Kishi ordered the dispatch of two teams of five Self Defence Force nurses to hospitals in the city of Asahikawa, public broadcaster NHK said.

Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for the virus, veterinary authorities said, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted it.

Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms.

Two staff at the zoo also tested positive, the authorities said, after the outbreak was first detected last month.

Poland has bought over 60M vaccine doses

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme," he wrote in a Facebook post

Japan's domestic travel campaign linked to increased symptoms

Researchers in Japan have found a higher incidence of virus symptoms among people who have participated in a domestic travel campaign promoted by the government, suggesting that it is contributing to a spread.

The findings will make dismal reading for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has defended the travel campaign, saying it was needed to stop many small businesses in the hospitality sector from going bust due to the lack of customers as a result of the virus scare.

High fever was reported by 4.8 percent of users of the Go To Travel campaign compared with 3.7 percent for non-users, according to a preprint of a study that examined data from an internet survey of more than 25,000 adults.

Russia reports 26,097 new cases, 562 deaths

Russia has confirmed 26,097 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,232 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,515,009.

Authorities said 562 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 44,159.

Indonesia's Bio Farma says Sinovac vaccine up to 97 percent efficacy

Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma has said that interim data on trials it was conducting on vaccines produced by the Chinese company Sinovac showed up to 97 percent efficacy.

"Our clinical trial team found, within one month, that the interim data shows up to 97 percent for its efficacy," said Iwan Setiawan, a spokesman for Bio Farma.

Bio Farma did not provide data on how many participants got infected during the trial that involves 1,600 people.

Australia's western state removes quarantine requirements

Australia's western state has began to allow travellers from Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) to enter without having to quarantine for the first time in eight months, in the latest sign the country is returning to some kind of normalcy.

Passengers on a Qantas flight arrived in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, from Sydney to emotional scenes of families reuniting after months of separation.

The move comes as Australia's two most populous states have seen little to no new cases in recent weeks, and underscores Australia's success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed over 1.5 million people worldwide.

Sao Paulo to launch vaccination campaign in January

Sao Paulo governor has said the state, Latin America's virus epicentre, will launch a vaccination campaign in January, though a political battle with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could derail those plans.

Governor Joao Doria said large-scale immunisation using the Chinese-developed vaccine CoronaVac would begin with healthcare workers, the elderly and other vulnerable groups on January 25.

"The target public for this initial phase was chosen based on the incidence of coronavirus fatalities in the state," Doria told a news conference.