The UEFA Champions League’s football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended over a referee’s use of racist language.

Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation.

Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.

The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.

Webo was enraged and was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu.

Moments later, Ba came off the bench and stood in front of Coltescu and said: "When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?'"

Istanbul Basaksehir Football Club President Goksel Gumusdag initially said that the team will not return to the soccer pitch if the fourth referee does not leave the field. He later announced that the official had been discharged from duties.

The club's president Gumusdag also said that the game will resume on December 9 at 1755GMT.

Turkey’s President Erdogan also condemned the "racist remarks against Basaksehir’s staff member Webo" and believes "UEFA will take necessary steps over the incident."