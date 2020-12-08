Turkey has condemned the interception of one of its ships by eastern-based Libyan militias in the Mediterranean, saying it must be allowed to resume its journey to western Libya and warning of possible reprisal.

Warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias said on Monday it intercepted the Turkish ship Mabrooka, under a Jamaican flag, heading to the port of Misrata. A Turkish source said the vessel was carrying medicine and medical products.

Haftar’s militias stopped the Jamaica-flagged cargo vessel, Mabrooka, on Monday off the eastern port town of Derna, said Ahmed al Mismari, the spokesperson for Haftar.

The vessel’s crew includes nine Turkish sailors, seven from India and one from Azerbaijan, he said. Mismari said the vessel entered a “no sail” zone and did not respond to calls.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said steps to ensure the vessel resumes its journey must be taken immediately, and warned that those targeting Turkish interests in Libya would be deemed “legitimate targets.”

The private security firm Dryad Global said in a statement that the vessel was sailing from Egypt’s Port Said to Libya’s Mediterranean city of Misrata. It said satellite imagery showed the vessel was held at Ras al Hilal port, which is controlled by Haftar’s militias.

"Haftar and his militia continue their aggressive attitude even at a period when there is progress in the UN-led political process among our Libyan brothers and sisters," the ministry said.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the vessel’s seizure, warning about “grave consequences” and calling on Haftar’s militias to allow the ship to resume its planned voyage, according to the statement.

"We remind that there will be grave consequences, and we will consider these elements as legitimate targets in case Turkish interests are targeted in Libya,” it added.

Libyan arms embargo