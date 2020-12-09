That Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed have been nominated (albeit by a former laureate) for the world's most prestigious peace prize is merely the tip of the iceberg. So many leaders with controversial track records have made it to the finish line of recognition long before them.

In fact, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is not the first Nobel Peace Prize laureate to have gone to war.

Officially, the guns in Tigray have been silenced: On November 28, Abiy, who won the 2019 peace prize, declared victory after three weeks of fighting in the northern region.

The exact death toll is not known, but the International Crisis Group has estimated several thousand were killed.

Civilians have fled the country in droves and the UN has warned of a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

Abiy's aura has been tarnished.

"Whatever the rights and wrongs of the current confrontation, it is certain that his reputation as peacemaker will be severely damaged," the Financial Times wrote in an editorial on November 11.

"For the Nobel committee, there is a lesson here. When in doubt: wait."

Such patience would also have been a good idea on several other occasions, historians note.

Obama's 'three bombs an hour'

Ten years before Abiy, Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize just nine months after taking office as US president, according to his recent autobiography even he was asking "for what?"

Days before accepting his award in Oslo, Obama decided to send 30,000 more troops to Afghanistan.

In his acceptance speech, he defended the right to go to war, a word he uttered 35 times, compared with 29 times for the world peace.

"To say that force is sometimes necessary is not a call to cynicism, it is a recognition of history; the imperfections of man and the limits of reason," he said.

Not only did Obama fail to put an end to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan during his two mandates, but he also stepped up controversial drone strikes.

In 2016, US forces hit seven countries with more than 26,000 bombs, or three bombs an hour, according to the Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

Former Nobel Committee secretary Geir Lundestad once told AFP news agency the expectations placed on Obama were "totally unrealistic."

"It was impossible for anyone to meet (the) expectations," he said.

Returning the prize