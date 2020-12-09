The unprecedented walkout of Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players over a racist comment by a Champions League official has sparked a new row about racism in football.

Both teams left the pitch on Tuesday after a touchline argument erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international player as a "negru."

The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and will resume on Wednesday where it left off, in the 14th minute, with a different set of officials.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe tweeted "Say no to racism", while teammate Neymar posted "Black Lives Matter". Both players were prominent in the heated discussions on the touchline.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted that he "strongly condemns the racist remarks", while France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu, who was born in Romania, praised the players' "historic decision".

Basaksehir midfielder Giuliano told Brazilian media: "(The comment) was very clear, many people heard, including our coach. It was disgraceful.

"As a team and a group, we decided to protest because that is unacceptable. Racism has to end."

The row flared after Webo was shown a red card. Television microphones in the empty Parc des Princes stadium -- matches are taking place without spectators because of Covid-19 restrictions -- then picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking why a racist term had been used to describe him.

In the exchange in question between the all-Romanian officiating team, Coltescu said: "The black one over there. This is not possible. Go and identify him. That guy, the black one."

Basaksehir's Senegalese forward Demba Ba, among the substitutes for the away side, could be heard remonstrating with the official in English, saying: "When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?'"

Ba was also seen in footage confronting referee Ovidiu Hategan and saying to him: "Why he say negro?"

'No to racism'

European football's governing body UEFA promised a "thorough investigation".