French President Emmanuel Macron has sought his cabinet's blessing for draft legislation combatting extremism after a spate of attacks, which critics fear risks targeting all Muslims.

Macron argues the legislation is needed to shore up France's staunchly secular system but the plan has further stirred up social tensions over the consequences for Europe's largest Muslim community.

"The enemy of the Republic is a political ideology called radical Islamism, which aims to divide the French among themselves," Prime Minister Jean Castex told Wednesday's edition of Le Monde.

He argued that rather than targeting Muslims it aimed to "free Muslims from the growing grip of radical Islamism".

READ MORE:US envoy airs concerns as France targets Muslims

The legislation will be discussed at a cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace with Castex announcing the outcome in the early afternoon.

But the government's staunch defence of the foundations of the French state that date back to the French Revolution has caused unease even among allies, with the US envoy on international religious freedom saying he was concerned by the legislation.

"There can be constructive engagements that I think can be helpful and not harmful," Ambassador Sam Brownback told reporters.

"When you get heavy-handed, the situation can get worse," he said.

'Strengthen republican values'

The text was originally titled the "anti-separatism" bill, using a term Macron uses to describe Muslims that he believes are withdrawing from mainstream society.

Following criticism of that term, it is now called a "draft law to strengthen republican values", mostly secularism and freedom of expression.

The law was in the pipeline before the murder in October of Samuel Paty, a junior high school teacher who was attacked in the street and beheaded after cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad in a class.

But the killing, committed by an 18-year-old Chechen after a virulent social media campaign against the teacher, gave fresh impetus to the bill, prompted the inclusion of the specific crimes of online hate speech and divulging personal information on the internet.

Paty's death is one in a string of extremist attacks in France this year, including a knife assault outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine and deadly stabbings at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice.