A New York judge on Tuesday ordered US intelligence agencies to turn over descriptions of a tape recording of the gruesome murder of exiled Saudi Arabian journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Paul Engelmayer, a federal district court judge in the Southern District of New York, instructed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to explain why they are withholding the tape and a CIA report on Khashoggi’s assassination.

The decision comes following the Open Society Justice Initiative’s (OSJI) lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to gain access to records tied to the US investigation.

The court ruled that the government has two weeks to produce a “Vaughn index” that “enumerates and describes each withheld record,” rejecting the government’s claim that it could acknowledge only that it possesses “some documents” in response to the FOIA request while withholding descriptions.

A Vaughn index is a government declaration that identifies the records being withheld and the basis under FOIA for withholding them.

The ruling does not require that the tape and the report be made public.

Both the ODNI and CIA have previously indicated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for the Khashoggi murder but maintain that “the Intelligence Community has a legal and moral obligation to protect classified information.”

A ‘crucial victory’ to address a ‘cover-up’

Tuesday’s judgement is the outcome of a lawsuit filed by OSJI in August and currently pending in New York federal court against the CIA, ODNI, and the US Departments of State and Defense, challenging the agencies’ failure to disclose records related to Khashoggi’s murder.

“Today’s court order is a crucial victory in addressing the Trump administration’s shameful cover-up of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder,” said Amrit Singh, OSJI’s lead lawyer in the case.

“For more than two years, the administration has shielded the Saudi Crown Prince and other officials from accountability and withheld information from the public about who is responsible for the murder. The Court’s judgement is a vital step towards ending impunity for the murder.”

In its claim, the advocacy group argued that disclosure of the records is essential “for a public evaluation of the federal government’s efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for Khashoggi’s killing.”