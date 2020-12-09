Turkey's president has dismissed the prospect of potential EU sanctions, saying Ankara is not concerned with such a move.

"Officially, since 1963, the EU has already been implementing sanctions on us continuously. The EU has never been honest and never stood behind its promises. But, we've always been patient," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday ahead of his visit to Azerbaijan.

Speaking a day before an upcoming EU leaders summit on Thursday, Erdogan said Turkey would wait and see the bloc's decisions, adding that some leaders who are sincere and honest already have been upstanding in their disapproval of such attitudes against Turkey.

Before leaving Ankara for Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit, Erdogan said Turkey would stand by Azerbaijan in reconstruction efforts in its formerly occupied lands.

He noted that after 44 days of fighting, the region of Nagorno-Karabakh had finally been liberated, underlining that Turkey would continue to support Baku.

Tensions with Greece, Greek Cypriot administration

Amid recent tensions in the region, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have upped their pressure on other EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey at this week’s summit.