A far-right politician in France’s national assembly has tabled a bill that would result in “internment camps” for Muslims.

The proposed legislation presented by Guillaume Peltier, a former member of the extremist far-right party National Rally led by Marie Le Pen, who later joined The Republicans, a liberal-conservative party in France, has been criticised by human rights activists.

Were the bill to become law it would result in "interning" French citizens who are on so-called radicalisation watchlists and would see them being officially sent to "administrative detention centres."

A French human rights defender warned that Peltier’s chilling remarks on radicalisation are not even defined in the Bill and lawmakers have struggled to come up with a working definition in the past.

Recent police raids on Muslim households call into doubt whether French authorities could responsibly apply the law or whether it will lead to a slippery slope resulting in Muslims who disagree with the government being labelled as radicals and extremists.

According to Peltier France is already monitoring more than 22,000 people who are on a radicalisation watchlist.

France doesn’t collect statistics on the religious background of those it’s watching, however, Peltier’s speech left no doubt that he believes that the new law is aimed at Muslims.