Iran, a country desperate for urgent funds to overcome its chronic budget deficits and severely hit by US sanctions, has come under the scrutiny of the UN for allegedly supplying heavy weapons to the Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

“Based on the Secretariat’s analysis of the photographs provided, the Secretariat established that one of the four anti-tank guided missiles had characteristics consistent with the Iranian-produced Dehlavieh, though no production date for this anti-tank guided missile was visible,” said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his report to the UN Security Council.

Iran was banned from exporting weapons to other countries, according to a 2007 UN resolution, but the 2015 nuclear deal allowed that ban to be lifted in October. It’s not clear whether weapons were transferred to Libya before or after October, the UN report said.

“The Secretariat is unable to ascertain if this anti-tank guided missile had been transferred to Libya in a manner inconsistent with resolution 2231 (2015),” the report added.

But before the UN's claim, Israel was the first to name its main regional rival Iran for violating the UN's 2007 arms export ban. In May, Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon also said Iran had sent anti-tank missiles to Libya.

Iran “categorically” rejects all claims regarding its supply of weapons to Haftar saying that it supports the UN-recognised legitimate Government of the General Accord (GNA).

Haftar's forces, backed by France, Russia, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, fight against the GNA, which is based in the capital Tripoli. The GNA is supported by Turkey, Italy and Qatar.

In addition to the ban on Iranian arms exports, there is a UN arms embargo over Libya which was imposed in 2011. The international body, however, is yet to make a real impression on any state in terms of their compliance with the embargo.

Haftar seeks weapons while Iran needs money

“When Stephanie Williams described the Security Council imposed arms embargo as a joke, she wasn't kidding,” says Salah Bakkoush, a Libyan political analyst and a former advisor to the High Council of the Libyan state.

Williams is the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General as well as acting as Guterres’s Deputy Special Representative for the international organisation’s political affairs.

“It's a fact supported by regional and international interference and plenty of arms dealers that would sell anything to any party with money,” Bakkoush tells TRT World.

Despite Iran refusing the allegations it was involved in the supply of weapons to Libya, as well as siding with Haftar, ground realities suggest otherwise. Experts like Bakkoush find the cooperation between Haftar and Iran as a logical outcome for both sides’ essential needs.

“I'm not surprised knowing one party is desperate for funds and the other desperately seeking arms within a permissive environment,” Bakkoush said.

Russian factor in display?

Imad Atoui, an Algerian political analyst on North Africa, who currently works for the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (GIGA) at Sabahattin Zaim University, points to another political motivation for the supply of Iranian weapons to Haftar: Russian involvement, he says.