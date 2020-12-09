China’s state-run Zhenhua Oil is set to sign a multibillion-dollar contract with the Iraqi government for long-term oil supply.

Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO will receive an upfront payment for a year of supply from the Chinese company. The deal will run for five years.

Iraq will export 4 million barrels a month, or about 130,000 per day, under the deal.

According to Bloomberg, Zhenhua Oil will pay more than $2 billion to Iraq in advance.

Last month, the cash-strapped Middle Eastern country called for a tender as part of a long-term crude oil supply deal, which includes an upfront payment. It also attracted major oil traders’ interests.

Baghdad’s deep financial crisis is rooted in corruption, mismanagement, unreliable crude exports, and the expenses spent on the war against Daesh. Reversing the economic crisis has become a daunting challenge for the country’s Prime Minister, Mustafa al Kadhimi.

Iraq is largely dependent on oil exports, which accounts for more than 60 percent of its economy. But shaken by the protests, and badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Iraq’s economy has experienced a sharp decline along with its decreasing oil sales. Its oil revenue sank alongside crashing global oil prices.

Amid the economic crisis, Iraq has seen mass protests and the country’s armed forces have responded to demonstrations by using brute force, leaving hundreds of protesters killed.