Ethiopia’s government has rejected calls for independent investigations into the deadly conflict in its Tigray region, saying it “doesn’t need a babysitter," while the United Nations' human rights chief has warned that the situation is “spiralling out of control with appalling impact on civilians” and urgently needs outside monitoring.

Ethiopia's declaration comes amid international calls for more transparency into the month-long fighting between Ethiopian forces and those of the fugitive Tigray regional government that is thought to have killed thousands, including civilians. At least one large-scale massacre has been documented by human rights groups, and others are feared.

Senior government official Redwan Hussein told reporters on Tuesday evening that Ethiopia will invite others for assistance only if it feels that “it failed to investigate.” To assume the government can’t carry out such probes “is belittling the government,” he said.

Frustration is growing as the northern Tigray region remains largely cut off from the outside world, with food and medicines desperately needed by the population of 6 million — some 1 million of them now thought to be displaced.

The lack of transparency, as most communications and transport links remain severed, has complicated efforts to verify the warring side’s claims.

It also hurts efforts to understand the extent of atrocities that have been committed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on November 4 announced that fighting had begun with Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated Ethiopia’s government and military for nearly three decades before he came to power and sidelined it.

Each government now regards the other as illegal, as the TPLF objects to the postponement of national elections until next year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and sees Abiy’s mandate as expired.

Ethnic profiling of Tigrayans

The situation in Ethiopia is "worrying and volatile" as fighting in the Tigray region continues amid reports of ethnic profiling of Tigrayans including in Addis Ababa, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday.

"We have reports that particularly areas surrounding towns like Mekelle, Sherero, Axum, Abiy Addi, and the borders between the Amhara and Tigray regions, fighting continues between federal forces and the TPLF, and affiliated militias on both sides," Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva.

However, she said, “a major impediment is that communication in the region remains limited, and we have been unable to access the worst affected areas so are unable to fully verify these allegations.”

Ethiopia’s government has pushed back against what it calls outside “interference,” from efforts at dialogue to delivering aid, drawing on its history as the rare African country never colonised, a source of deep national pride.