Five people have been killed in election-related violence in Ghana, casting a shadow over a country hailed for its stable democracy.

The deaths were reported as a flow of results confirmed the tight race for the presidency and Ghana's neighbours called for a peaceful outcome after the main camps traded barbs.

Since Monday's ballot, 21 "cases of electoral violence" have been recorded, six of them involving gunshots, the police said, giving a toll of five dead and 17 wounded.

The electoral commission published results from 11 out of the country's 16 regions, giving outgoing president Nana Akufo-Addo a narrow margin over opposition candidate John Mahama. Earlier, in results out of seven regions, it was Mahama who held a slight advantage.

The commission, which had been expected to give the results as early as Tuesday, said heavy rains that have pounded some regions had slowed the vote count, and urged the public to be patient.

Polling on Monday was viewed by observers as generally free and fair, but the political climate soured late Tuesday, when Mahama accused his rival of showing "credentials that are very undemocratic."

Akufo-Addo, he charged, had harnessed the military in a bid to sway the outcome.

"You cannot use the military to try and overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won. We will resist any attempts to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people," the 62-year-old former president said.

Mahama made the accusations after rumours circulated on social media that he had conceded defeat.

Hours earlier, the presidency — releasing an unofficial tally — had claimed Akufo-Addo was ahead with 52.25 percent of the vote, against Mahama's 46.44 percent.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told a press conference that allegations of intimidation by soldiers were false.

He also bluntly rejected Mahama's claim that his centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC) had won a majority, of 140 seats, in the 275-member parliament.