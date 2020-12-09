Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said that Ankara is hopeful for improved relations under US President-elect Joe Biden despite a history of problems that will likely transition to the incoming administration.

Addressing a virtual think tank event hosted by the German Marshall Fund on Wednesday, Kalin said Biden "knows Turkey," including its political actors and landscape.

"He and his team appreciate Turkey’s geopolitical and strategic value in terms of US-Turkish relations, but also on a larger scale of global politics. We believe that we can have a very good positive agenda with the Biden administration," said Kalin.

Turkey's S-400 procurement

Turkey has had a turbulent relationship with Donald Trump's administration President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also formed a bond with the outgoing president, who has spoken fondly of him.

One of the major obstacles that will have to be overcome are sanctions sought by several US lawmakers on Turkey over its procurement of an advanced Russian air defense system.

Washington has opposed the transaction, saying the system is incompatible with NATO systems and poses risks to the advanced F-35 stealth jet fighter.

MORE:The United States of Sanctions

Under pressure from lawmakers, the Trump administration removed Turkey from the F-35 program over the S-400 missile defence systems, but has so far refused to impose sanctions under what is known as the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which mandates economic penalties on countries that carry out major transactions with Moscow's defence industry.

A sweeping annual defense bill, a version of which was approved Tuesday by the House of Representatives, would require sanctions on Turkey over the S-400 purchase.

Kalin also warned that Biden needed to pay attention to "two pressing national security issues" for Turkey.

Kalin said Ankara turned to Russia for its air defense needs after the US repeatedly refused to sell it Raytheon's Patriot Missile systems after the US and Turkey were unable to agree on the terms.

MORE: Pentagon 'deeply concerned' over reported Turkish S-400 test