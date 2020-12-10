Forces loyal to Iraq’s most senior cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, are breaking away from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) amid tensions between rival Shia militias over Iran’s influence on the umbrella group.

According to the Middle East Eye, a faction of four groups, made up of 15,000 fighters, that are loyal to the religious leader and are unhappy about Iran’s influence on the PMF, will form a new grouping called the Mobilisation of Holy Shrines.

The UK-based outlet said the militias joining the new umbrella group include the Abbas Combat Division, Ali al-Akbar Brigade, Ansar al-Marjiya Brigade and Imam Ali Division.

Sistani was instrumental in the formation of the PMF, which came into being after he issued a fatwa calling for a force to combat the Daesh terrorist group in 2014 after it had swept aside Iraqi army forces and seized much of the country’s north, including Iraq’s third largest city of Mosul.

The fighters were instrumental in defeating Daesh but also have a reputation for human rights abuses, particularly against Iraq’s Sunni Arabs.

But even within the Shia community, some factions within the PMF stand accused of taking their orders from Iran instead of Baghdad, and that seems to be the cause of the gripe between Sistani’s followers and rival factions.

The report notes that in recent months, more Iranian aligned figures within the PMF have secured positions within its senior leadership prompting Sistani to create a parallel force.

Separately, some within the Sistani faction want to distance themselves from accusations of corruption and other abuses of power associated with the pro-Iranian militias.

Though all Shia militias in the PMF are nominally loyal to Sistani, pro-Iranian factions, such as Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Kataeb Hezbollah, are considered to lend their loyalty to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini.