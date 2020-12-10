Employees of the Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell appear to be involved in causing oil spills in Nigeria in a bid to rake in cash for cleaning up.

An investigation set to air on Dutch television found according to multiple witnesses “that SPDC, a subsidiary of Shell, caused the oil leaks” in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

“According to sources, Shell employees profit from these intentional oil leaks by pocketing money from clean up budgets,” said the group behind the investigation.

Since Shell started its oil operation in Nigeria in the 1950s, it has been dogged by oil spills that have polluted the land and rivers damaging the rich biodiversity of the region.

According to Amnesty International, the Niger Delta has become one of the most polluted areas on earth due to the oil spills.

Shell and Eni, two of the biggest corporations working there, have long sought to pin the blame for oil spills on sabotage and theft by disgruntled locals. The oil companies claimed that they are doing all they can to clean up the spills. Amnesty International, however, has argued that those claims are “unreliable.”

The latest investigation by campaigners in the Netherlands seems to vindicate that.

Among other things, the documentary, set to be aired on Thursday, found that “Shell employees persuade local young people to destroy pipelines. And when there is a need to clean, the same young people are hired.”

Secret agreements between Shell supervisors and young locals were made, and the money was being split between the two sides.

Shell and its subsidiary have denied any knowledge about what their employees were doing. However, according to locals, they had been complaining for years about the corrupt practices.

The Dutch Embassy in Nigeria knew about the problem but failed to report it. The Dutch ambassador at the time, Robert Petri, visited the affected areas and was told about the problems from local residents. He promised that he would pass their concerns to Shell and the Dutch government - it never happened, according to reports.