More than a month after the US presidential election, YouTube has said it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.

The Google-owned video service said on Wednesday that this is in line with how it has dealt with past elections. That’s because Tuesday was the “safe harbour” deadline for the election and YouTube said enough states have certified their results to determine Joe Biden as the winner.

But this election was different from past elections and YouTube has been widely criticised for not doing more to prevent misinformation from spreading on its platform. Unlike Twitter and Facebook, which put measures in place — with some success — YouTube had until Wednesday stood by its decision to allow baseless claims about election fraud to stay up.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Election officials confirmed there were no serious irregularities and the election went well. Attorney General William Barr said last week the Justice Department has not identified voter fraud that would change the presidential election.