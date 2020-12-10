Commercial flights with Boeing 737 MAX jetliners have resumed for the first time since they were grounded worldwide nearly two years ago following two deadly accidents.

Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.

The company's own announcement didn’t specify the route of the flight.

Gol is set to start regular service on December 18, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with several daily flights between Sao Paulo and other major Brazilian cities.

READ MORE: Boeing 737 MAX given go ahead to fly again

Customers will be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 MAX, a Gol spokesperson told The Associated Press in an email.

Several passengers at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport were surprised to learn they had traveled on a 737 MAX aircraft, though it was marked on their ticket. Others were aware.

“I was a bit apprehensive but my husband is a pilot, so I asked him. He said it was fine,” said Lucelyn Jockyman, who texted her mother before takeoff. “If anything happens, look after my dogs please!” she joked.

Gol, the country’s largest airline with 36 million passengers annually, owns seven 737 MAX aircraft, according to Cirium. It is the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet.