Between February 12 to May 30, 2021, Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, the national museum of arts and history of the Netherlands, will showcase an ambitious exhibition that examines the country’s uneasy ties with slavery.

Asked if the exhibition would cover countries beyond those Netherlands was involved in, Valika Smeulders, head of History Rijksmuseum says that “we’ve chosen to focus only on the Netherlands’ colonial history which is 250 years already; we will focus on two parts, both the transatlantic slave trade and the Indian Ocean part.”

In a video shown about the exhibition in the online news conference, a Black woman who is asked about her opinion says her feelings waver between “sadness and incomprehension.”

She is looking at foot shackles that kept slaves locked even at night, “without giving them even a chance to dream”, as Smeulders puts it. Junior Curator of History at Rijksmuseum Stephanie Archangel calls this state of “being in chains 24/7, an intense form of oppression.”

General Director of Rijksmuseum Taco Dibbits says they’ve been working on this exhibition since 2017, long before Black Lives Matter became front and centre in the world’s consciousness. That being so, Dibbits comments “Black Lives Matter addresses many issues addressed in the exhibition. The colonial part of Netherlands’ history plays an important part, slavery has an important part in what Netherlands is like today.”

Dibbits adds, “The Rijksmuseum is the national museum of art and history. Slavery is an integral part of our history. By delving into it, we can form a more complete picture of our history and a better understanding of today’s society.”

According to Dibbits, the more than 250 year history of slavery by the Netherlands has usually been presented through an economic history perspective. He says “we wanted to tell the story of people. We will have ten rooms, and ten stories of ten people.”