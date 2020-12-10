India’s government has offered to meet again with leaders of tens of thousands of farmers who have been blockading key highways for two weeks, but rejected their demand for the repeal of three laws on agricultural reform.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters that the government is willing to amend the new laws to allay the farmers' concerns, and they “should give up their insistence on scrapping” them.

Tomar urged farmers' leaders to come in for another round of talks to end the impasse over new agricultural legislation the government says was meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and open up the market.

"The government is ready to consider any additional objections of the farmers if they have any," the minister told reporters.

The ultimate aim of the legislation, he said, was to increase farmers' income. "Through these laws the government has eased restrictions on private investment in the agricultural sector," Tomar said.

Five round of talks since November

There was no immediate response from the protest leaders. Five round of talks since November have failed to produce a breakthrough, with the farmers insisting on their demand that the laws be repealed.

The farmers say the laws, passed in September, will deregulate crop prices and devastate their earnings. They fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push prices down. The government says it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

READ MORE: Indian farmers reach New Delhi to protest Modi's agriculture policy