Turkey could open its border gates to Armenia if Yerevan takes positive steps for regional peace, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan, in Baku to mark Azerbaijan's victory in a war over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, earlier on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia.

Speaking alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan said he took issue with Armenia's leadership not its people.

Erdogan said he discussed forming a six-country regional cooperation platform with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Armenia could participate in the planned regional platform along with Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia if it contributed to regional peace, he said.

"We have no grudge against the people of Armenia. The problem is with the Armenian administration. Over 100,000 Armenians live in my country," Erdogan said.

"We wish for the Armenian people to rid itself of the burden of leaders who console them with the lies of the past and trap them into poverty," he added.

France's hostile stance

He also criticised the OSCE Minsk Group for failing to resolve the issue in the face of nearly 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

At the same time, he praised Russia's role in ending the weeks-long border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia earlier this year.

He touched upon the French National Assembly's resolution recognising Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic.

"Even [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan doesn't accept it," he said, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron has "not learned politics yet."

He said France constantly tries to make contacts with Aliyev during the clashes and also reached out to Turkey, but Ankara did not return the phone calls.

Erdogan went on to say that the Azerbaijani administration will unleash an era of progress in Karabakh within three to five years.

