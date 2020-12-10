Paolo Rossi, who fired Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup after almost missing the tournament through a match-fixing scandal, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes.

"He didn't want to go, I hugged him tightly and told him 'Paolo you have suffered too much, now leave this body and go'," Rossi's wife Federica Cappelletti told journalists outside Le Scotte Hospital in Siena where he passed away.

Cappelletti had announced the death on Instagram, posting a picture of the couple with the caption “Per sempre," Italian for “Forever."

Rossi's funeral will take place on Saturday morning in the Cathedral of Vicenza, the city that changed the course of his footballing career and who reached Serie A thanks to his goals.

"This morning Vicenza woke up to the terrible news, Paolo Rossi, our honorary citizen, is no longer with us," town mayor Francesco Rucco said.

"We are trying to work out how to organise an event of this magnitude right now."

The city in the northeastern Veneto region will officially be in mourning until Saturday, with flags at half-mast, he said.

Cappelletti said a memorial service was planned for Vincenza and that Rossi's remains would be cremated, a decision she made in agreement with their children.

READ MORE: Argentina and world mourn football great Maradona

Betting scandal

Tributes flooded in for 'Pablito', who was banned for three years for his part in the betting scandal, but returned to win the World Cup in Spain where he was the top scorer with six goals, and the Ballon d'Or winner the same year.

Goalkeeper Dino Zoff, who captained the 1982 winning side, described Rossi as an "extraordinary footballer, excellent teammate and friend."

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte paid tribute to an "unforgettable champion", saying that his goals that summer "gave a dream to an entire generation."

"You will always remain our hero. Ciao Pablito," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, on the team which lifted Italy's fourth World Cup title in 2006, wrote on Twitter.

Rossi won the hearts of Italian fans when his goals propelled Enzo Bearzot's Azzurri, who started the tournament with three uninspiring draws, to a third world title.

But he almost missed the whole tournament.

In 1980, he was caught up in match-fixing scandal known as "Totonero" a play on the Italian for football pools, that also led to top teams including AC Milan and Lazio being relegated.