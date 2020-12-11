Calling food the “pathway to peace,” the head of the UN World Food Program has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize at the agency's headquarters in Rome, instead of in Oslo, Norway, in a break with pomp-filled tradition amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley received the medal, which had been sent in a diplomatic pouch to Rome. He said the prize acknowledges "our work of using food to combat hunger, to mitigate against destabilization of nations” and create stability and peace.

Before Beasley received the medal and diploma from a gloved presenter, there were brief words from the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee: "We are together, despite the distance forced upon us by the pandemic,” Berit Reiss-Andersen said from Oslo.

READ MORE:The tainted legacies of some of the world's most notorious Nobel laureates

'A call to action'

Beasley said the prize is “more than a thank you. It is a call to action.”

“Because of so many wars, climate change, the widespread use of hunger as a political and military weapon, and a global health pandemic that makes all of that exponentially worse – 270 million people are marching toward starvation,” the WFP chief said.

Of those people, he said, “30 million depend on us 100% for survival.”

Beasley noted the irony that after a century of “massive strides in eliminating extreme poverty” so many are on the brink of starvation.

“I don't go to bed at night thinking about the children we saved. I go to bed weeping over the children we could not save,'' he said. ”And when we don't have enough money, nor the access we need, we have to decide which children eat and which children do not eat, which children live, which children die."

READ MORE:Are Nobel Peace Prize winners ever that peaceful?

'Let's feed them all'

Beasley added a plea: “Please don't ask us to choose who lives and who dies,” but, rather, “let's feed them all.”