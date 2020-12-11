Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "reasonable countries" in the European Union had thwarted efforts against Turkey at a summit this week and the next meeting of EU leaders in March would not yield results that hurt Ankara.

EU leaders agreed on a declaration early Friday morning, to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals and companies over an energy exploration dispute with Greece and Cyprus, postponing any harsher steps until March as countries sparred over how to handle Ankara.

"Our rights must be granted. There are now many rights that EU member states must grant Turkey," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers.

"Reasonable countries in the EU thwarted this game by showing a positive stance," he added, referring to Greek, French and Cypriot demands to sanction Turkey.

Foreign Affairs

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Friday also dismissed the declaration, calling it "biased and unlawful".

Turkey's Foreign Ministry in a statement said, "We reject the biased and unlawful attitude toward Northern Cyprus, Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and regional issues in particular, which we know that the majority of the EU does not adopt, but had to be put into December 10 EU Summit Conclusions due to solidarism and veto pressure."

The declaration condemned the opening of part of the city of Maras, also known in Greek as Varosha, and argued that UN Security Council resolutions should be respected.

The ministry further stated that the EU through its decision "once again ignored Turkish Cypriot people and their will. It is a disgrace for EU that Greece pushes migrants back to the Aegean Sea and Frontex is an accomplice."

Sanctions

EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for two days of discussions on the EU budget and Covid-19 as well as transatlantic ties and relations with Turkey.

The summit also signaled that the EU may increase pressure on Ankara in the coming weeks, by including additional individuals from Turkey's energy sector to a sanctions regime, which was created in November 2019.

The leaders instructed relevant European bodies to prepare additional listings in light of recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Currently only two executives of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation are subject to these sanctions, which consist of assets freeze and a travel ban to the EU.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent several drill ships in recent months to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.